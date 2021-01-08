$10,000 in Property Damage Caused at Joliet Catholic
The Crest Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help after someone caused property damage at Joliet Catholic Academy. It was on December 19th that a black jeep SUV drove on to the grounds of the high schools and damaged a church bell on display. The bell is from the 1800s and is from the original St. Mary Immaculate Parish. The cost of the damage is estimated to be at least $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crest Hill Police at 815 741 5515 or email at [email protected].