      Weather Alert

$10,000 in Property Damage Caused at Joliet Catholic

Jan 8, 2021 @ 12:42pm

The Crest Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help after someone caused property damage at Joliet Catholic Academy. It was on December 19th that a black jeep SUV drove on to the grounds of the high schools and damaged a church bell on display. The bell is from the 1800s and is from the original St. Mary Immaculate Parish. The cost of the damage is estimated to be at least $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crest Hill Police at 815 741 5515 or email at [email protected].

