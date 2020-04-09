100 Things for Quarantined Kids to Do That Don’t Involve Screens
If you’re a parent, you can be forgiven for letting your kids go a little bonkers with the screen time while you’re stuck at home. But if your tots are becoming blue-light zombies, then you might want to peruse The Wall Street Journal‘s list of 100 things to do with your children that don’t involve a TV, computer or smartphone screen. Here are 27 suggestions; click HERE for all 100:
- Hide & seek
- Jump rope
- Tag
- Croquet
- Blowing bubbles
- Monopoly
- Jenga
- Battleship
- Puzzles
- Uno
- Treasure hunt
- I Spy
- Mad Libs
- Writing letters
- Sidewalk chalk
- Origami
- Face painting
- Puppets
- Kite flying
- Juggling
- Planting a garden
- Fishing
- Dance party
- Name that tune
- Family bike ride
- Soccer
- Marshmallow roast