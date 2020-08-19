      Weather Alert

10 Years premieres video for “The Shift” single

Aug 19, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Mascot Label GroupHey, remember when we could go to concerts? 10 Years remembers.

The Tennessee rockers have premiered the video for their single “The Shift.” It includes footage of past 10 Years live shows, juxtaposed with shots representing our current world of social distancing. You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

“We have all been missing the stage so much and ‘The Shift’ is one of those songs that was built for the energy of the live show,” 10 Years says. “Since we can’t be out on the road right now we wanted to visually escape back to the days of touring and bring that energy to the video.”

“The Shift” is the lead single from the upcoming 10 Years album Violent Allies, due out September 18.

By Josh Johnson
