10 Years details new album, ‘Violent Allies’; listen to fresh track “The Unknown” now
Mascot Label Group10 Years will release a new album called Violent Allies on September 18.
The ninth studio album from the Tennessee rockers features the previously released single “The Shift,” plus a just-dropped track called “The Unknown,” which you can download now via digital outlets.
Violent Allies is the follow-up to 2017’s (How to Live) As Ghosts, which spawned the single “Novacaine.”
Here’s the Violent Allies track list:
“The Shift”
“The Unknown”
“Waiting”
“Déjà Vu”
“Without You”
“Cut the Cord”
“Planets III”
“Sleep in the Fire”
“I Wish”
“Start Again”
“Planets IV”
“Say Goodbye”
By Josh Johnson
