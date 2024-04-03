10 Things That Are Overpriced . . . But Still Totally Worth It
When gas prices start climbing, you never hear people say . . . “But it’s totally cool, I’ll pay ANYTHING to transport myself across town.”
People on social media are talking about things that are overpriced . . . BUT are still “100% worth it.” Here are some of the popular responses:
1. Good, comfortable shoes and socks.
2. A quality mattress . . . a quality pillow . . . and a quality sofa.
3. Hiring movers. One person said, “Worth their weight in gold.”
4. Air conditioning.
5. Dental care.
6. Experiences. Save money on day-to-day stuff . . . but “splurging on an experience, like a concert ticket, a weekend getaway, or a class you’ve been wanting to take, creates lasting memories and happiness.”
7. Premium wireless noise-canceling headphones.
8. Quality pots and pans. One person said, “The cheap ones flake, scratch, warp, scorch, or just simply don’t transfer heat evenly.”
9. A solid, warm, winter coat.
10. Divorce.
(Reddit)