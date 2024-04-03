98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

10 Things That Are Overpriced . . . But Still Totally Worth It

April 3, 2024 5:00PM CDT
Share
10 Things That Are Overpriced . . . But Still Totally Worth It
Getty Image

When gas prices start climbing, you never hear people say . . . “But it’s totally cool, I’ll pay ANYTHING to transport myself across town.”

People on social media are talking about things that are overpriced . . . BUT are still “100% worth it.”  Here are some of the popular responses:

1.  Good, comfortable shoes and socks.

2.  A quality mattress . . . a quality pillow . . . and a quality sofa.

3.  Hiring movers.  One person said, “Worth their weight in gold.”

4.  Air conditioning.

5.  Dental care.

6.  Experiences.  Save money on day-to-day stuff . . . but “splurging on an experience, like a concert ticket, a weekend getaway, or a class you’ve been wanting to take, creates lasting memories and happiness.”

7.  Premium wireless noise-canceling headphones.

8.  Quality pots and pans.  One person said, “The cheap ones flake, scratch, warp, scorch, or just simply don’t transfer heat evenly.”

9.  A solid, warm, winter coat.

10.  Divorce.

(Reddit)

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts