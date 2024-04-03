10 Things That Are Overpriced . . . But Still Totally Worth It

When gas prices start climbing, you never hear people say . . . “But it’s totally cool, I’ll pay ANYTHING to transport myself across town.”

People on social media are talking about things that are overpriced . . . BUT are still “100% worth it.” Here are some of the popular responses:

1. Good, comfortable shoes and socks.

2. A quality mattress . . . a quality pillow . . . and a quality sofa.

3. Hiring movers. One person said, “Worth their weight in gold.”

4. Air conditioning.

5. Dental care.

6. Experiences. Save money on day-to-day stuff . . . but “splurging on an experience, like a concert ticket, a weekend getaway, or a class you’ve been wanting to take, creates lasting memories and happiness.”

7. Premium wireless noise-canceling headphones.

8. Quality pots and pans. One person said, “The cheap ones flake, scratch, warp, scorch, or just simply don’t transfer heat evenly.”

9. A solid, warm, winter coat.

10. Divorce.

(Reddit)