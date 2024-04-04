10 Things About Women Men Didn’t Know Until Moving in with One

Someone asked men to name things they didn’t know about women until moving in with one. Highlights include they have “a million black hair ties, and also none” . . . “Pillows. Pillows everywhere” . . . and “areas guests can see must be spotless,” but personal space can be an “absolute disaster zone.”

Some of these are so funny, and so true. Someone asked men to name things they didn’t know about women until they moved in with one. Here are the highlights . . .

1. Just like cats, they “naturally gravitate to the warmest parts of the house.” Quote, “I’m honestly unsure if she loves me or just my excess heat.”

2. “They take showers with boiling water.”

3. “They never finish their drinks. I find two cups of half-drunken coffee scattered around the house multiple times a week.”

4. “She takes her bra off at the end of the day the same way I take my belt off . . . with the force of a thousand suns, and a sigh of relief.”

5. “Women have a million black hair ties, and also none.”

6. “That a five-foot-tall, 100-pound woman can take up an entire king-size bed.”

7. How long it takes to put on make-up. A guy said he never saw his mom do hers, and didn’t realize it’s a “whole thing.”

8. “Their hair gets everywhere.” A guy’s toe was hurting, so he took his shoes off and found a single hair wrapped around it, cutting off the circulation.

9. “Pillows. Pillows everywhere.”

10. “Common areas guests can see must be spotless. Their personal space that cannot be seen by guests: absolute disaster zone.”

(Reddit / BuzzFeed)