10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound
April 17, 2023 6:53AM CDT
I-80 WB between US 30 and Gougar Rd is Closed due to accident. Solid traffic from Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)
reports of 10 cars involved. All WB I-80 traffic diverted off at U.S. 30 due to the crash between U.S. 30 and Gougar Rd.
Minooka/Shorewood: Starting today (Monday, April 17th,) replacement of the bridge over I-80 is scheduled to close Shepley Rd in both directions between West Frontage Rd and Ingolsby Rd until late November. and in Channahon Starting today (Monday, April 17th,) work is scheduled to close Center St in both directions between US 6 and Joliet St until Friday, May 19th.