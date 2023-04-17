98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound

April 17, 2023 6:53AM CDT
Share
10 Car Pileup on I-80 West Bound
Getty
I-80 WB between US 30 and Gougar Rd is Closed due to accident. Solid traffic from Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)
reports of 10 cars involved. All WB I-80 traffic diverted off at U.S. 30 due to the crash between U.S. 30 and Gougar Rd.
Minooka/Shorewood: Starting today (Monday, April 17th,) replacement of the bridge over I-80 is scheduled to close Shepley Rd in both directions between West Frontage Rd and Ingolsby Rd until late November. and in Channahon Starting today (Monday, April 17th,) work is scheduled to close Center St in both directions between US 6 and Joliet St until Friday, May 19th.

Popular Posts

1

Cassadee Pope Announced A Big Career Change That Will Make Her OG Fans Excited
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
3

Easter Dinner Could Cause a Problem: Here's a Major Side Effect of Eating Ham
4

Hosting Easter Dinner Is More Stressful Than Catching a Flight?
5

Wanna Know How Shania Twain Feels About 'Going Gray'?

Recent Posts