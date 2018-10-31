10-31-18 By Roy Gregory | Oct 31, 2018 @ 8:25 AM Children between 4 and 8 are FIVE TIMES more likely to get hit on Halloween. What is the most dangerous time for kids on Halloween? Answer: 6:00 and 7:00 PM. Winner: Christopher Adelman of Lockport SHARE RELATED CONTENT 34th Annual Pinball EXPO Today-Saturday in Wheeling Break Up in the Brown Band Man Proposes on ‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Hilarious Answer DWTS celebs revealed!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Last Chance to Win Miranda Lambert/ Little Big Town Tickets! 7-24-18