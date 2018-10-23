Do you ever leave the house and have a sinking feeling you left something on or forgot to do something? According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out. And most of them have to do with forgetting stuff at home or forgetting to do something. What was #1?
Answer: “Did I lock the front door?”
Winner: Tom Johns of Shorewood
