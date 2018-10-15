According to a A QSR Magazine study, Which fast food chain has the quickest drive-thru? A QSR Magazine study found that it only took 3 minutes and 13 seconds from the point of ordering to the moment you receive your food. What chain came out #1?

Answer: Burger King. Following Burger King in the speed ratings were Dunkin’, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Arby’s, Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Chick-fil-A, and lastly, McDonald’s at 4 minutes, 33 seconds. The study does note, however, that every drive-thru got food to the customer in less than 5 minutes.

Winner: Greg Miller of Joliet