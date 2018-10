October 10th, The American musical drama television series “Nashville” premiered on ABC, reaching 8.93 million viewers. The series featured Connie Britton as Rayna Jaymes, a legendary country music superstar, whose stardom begins fading, and Hayden Panettiere as rising teen star Juliette Barnes. What Year Was It?

Answer: 2012

Winner: Brooke Futterer of Plainfield