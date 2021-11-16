$1 Million Bond Set in Criminal Sexual Assault Arrest

A 28-yer-old Indiana man has been arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges of criminal sexual assault. In April of 2021, the mother of a female juvenile reached out to authorities after learning that her daughter was the victim of sexual assault and ongoing inappropriate social media communications by a relative. Detectives launched an investigation and eventually served an arrest warrant at the home of Earl Pugh of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Pugh was charged with predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful grooming, solicitation to meet a child, and two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. He is being held at the Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bond.