September 20, 2022 1:00PM CDT
$1.34 Billion Lottery Ticket Illinois Winner Has Not Claimed Prize

The $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, which was purchased on July 29 at a gas station in Des Plaines [“dess PLANES”], Illinois, has still not been claimed.

As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet,” said the Illinois Lottery director this summer at a press conference.

While winners have one year, from the drawing date, to claim their prizes, they have just 60 days from the winning date to select between the cash option or yearly installments.

The Illinois Lottery advises the winner to sign the back of that winning ticket, get legal advice, and schedule a meeting with the Illinois Lottery, to claim the prize.

 

