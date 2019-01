Website fivethirtyeight.com commissioned a poll to rank America’s favorite holidays. Christmas was #1, What was #2?

Winner: Tim Stoub of Peotone

1. Christmas

2. Thanksgiving

3. Fourth of July

4. New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day

5. Easter

6. Halloween

7. Memorial Day

8. Valentine’s Day

9. Labor Day

10. St. Patrick’s Day