”United For Justice. A Day of Discussion” will run on WCCQ.com and on WCCQ’s Facebook & Twitter Page Today
Alpha Media is proud to announce today Friday, June 12th, its stations will air “United For Justice- A Day of Discussion ” across 40+ Alpha Media markets on 65+ radio stations in six formats as well as at “UnitedForJustice.com. A Day of Discussion” will run on WCCQ.com and on WCCQ’s Facebook & Twitter Page. The program will also air live on 1340 WJOL & Star 96.7 from 10am-6pm.
The Day of Discussion broadcast will address the pain that communities are going through due to racial tensions in America. It will feature prominent national and local voices and figures on the front lines in the fight for equality and justice.
Along with personalities in Alpha markets like WCCQ’s Maura Myles, hosts will include Skyview Network’s Nick Cannon and Dana Cortez, Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, Tino Cochino, Big Boy, Jubal Fresh, and Radio Hall of Fame host Tom Joyner.
Joining anchor host Nick Cannon will be Snoop Dogg, T.I., Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada, and Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Dr. Melina Abdullah.
Adding to the conversation Senator Cory Booker and Senator Kamala Harris discuss with Apple Music host Ebro Darden how the nation is being impacted and the steps we can take towards progress.
Alpha Media President and CEO Bob Proffitt said, “The events of the last few weeks are reminding us that this is not a new problem but one that needs to be addressed right now. We have what many other companies do not have, a real medium for change. We should not and cannot allow it to go unused.”
Proffitt continued, “We are united in that we love the communities we live in. We are united in our love for broadcasting. We are united in the comfort that we have each other’s support. And today, I’m asking that we are united for justice.”
Starting Thursday morning visit UnitedForJustice.com for more information.