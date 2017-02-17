Zonta Club Of Joliet Honors Executive Director Of Warren-Sharpe Community Center

The Zonta Club of Joliet will honor its 2017 Woman of Distinction, Kay Bolden. Their annual fundraiser will be held on Sunday, March 5, at the Crystal Grand, 12416 S. Archer Ave. in Lemont. The event begins with a social hour at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon.

The Woman of Distinction is a person who has contributed to Zonta’s mission of improving the status of women around the world. Kay Bolden is the Executive Director of the Warren-Sharpe Community Center and a Joliet native. The daughter of civil rights activists Judge Raymond Bolden and the late Kathleen Bolden, Kay learned from a young age the importance of standing up for justice; of defending the disenfranchised; and of working to end social inequalities.

Kay is the published author of numerous magazine articles and essays on parenting and family travel. Her work has appeared in Woman’s Day, Mothering Magazine, American Baby, the Chicago Tribune, Chicken Soup for the Single’s Soul, and other print and online publications.

Tickets for the Zonta fundraiser are $65 and can be purchased in advance from event co-chair Mary Baudino at (815) 955-4066.

Proceeds from our annual fundraiser support local and international Zonta charities. This year’s local charity recipient is Guardian Angel Community Services and the funding will be used keep abused women, mothers and their children safe. The Zonta mission is to advance the status of women and we encourage our community to join us in this endeavor by attending this event.

