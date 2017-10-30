If You’re Watching Calories, Here are Your Best Candy Choices

If you’re watching your waist line, Halloween is not the most friendly day. But Consumer Reports ranked different Halloween Candy and what you’re best options may be. Using a base of 100 calories, here are some potential choices:

-23 M&M’s

2 and 1/2 Kit Kat Bars

4 and 1/2 Hershey Kisses

But if you like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups you get only 1! The complete breakdown from Consumer Reports is here

By the way if you’re looking to serve the most popular candy for Halloween, FiveThirtyEight.com came up with a list of the best. (This list has nothing to do with calories!)

1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

2. Reese’s Miniatures

3. Twix, 82%.

4. Kit Kats, 76.8%.

5. Snickers, 76.7%.

Have to say this is a pretty solid list that FiveThirtyEight.com has come up with. Check it out