An experiment by GolfSupport.com found fake profiles that listed playing a sport got 94.2 matches while fake profiles that did not list playing a sport got only 57 matches. The three sports that got the most matches: rugby, weightlifting, and golf. That partially echos the findings of a 2016 study which found professional tennis players were most likely to get a right swipe of all professional sports players, followed by weightlifters, and then gymnasts. (More from Men’s Health)
If you’re looking for love via Tinder you may want to consider taking up a sport.
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 9:18 AM