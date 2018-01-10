If you’re looking for love via Tinder you may want to consider taking up a sport.

An experiment by GolfSupport.com found fake profiles that listed playing a sport got 94.2 matches while fake profiles that did not list playing a sport got only 57 matches. The three sports that got the most matches: rugby, weightlifting, and golf. That partially echos the findings of a 2016 study which found professional tennis players were most likely to get a right swipe of all professional sports players, followed by weightlifters, and then gymnasts. (More from Men’s Health)