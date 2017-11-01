If You’re on This List, You Could Have a Very Different 2018

If your name is on this list, your 2018 could be a lot different! Closer Magazine has ranked how likely women are to get pregnant in 2018 based on just their name. The magazine discovered the average age a woman becomes a first-time mom in the UK, which is 28.6 years old. They then worked out what year those women would have been born and found the most popular girls’ names from those years. So look out if you’re name is: Emma, Laura, Sarah, Stephanie, Kirsty, Claire, or Jennifer look out. Here’s the complete list from Closer Magazine