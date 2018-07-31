You’re Going to See a Lot more of Billy Ray Cyrus Soon
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 9:18 AM
Billy Ray Cyrus arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Billy Ray Cyrus is the new face of national insurance distributor FastLife. He will appear in a variety of television, radio and social media spots promoting FastLife’s means of distributing insurance without the need for medical exams.
Billy Ray said, “I’m honored to be associated with such a great and reputable company like FastLife. Helping people help themselves and their families . . . that’s cool.”
The TV spots are expected to air nationally on a variety of networks such as ESPN, CNBC and other national platforms.

