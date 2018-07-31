You’re Going to See a Lot more of Billy Ray Cyrus Soon

Billy Ray Cyrus is the new face of national insurance distributor FastLife. He will appear in a variety of television, radio and social media spots promoting FastLife’s means of distributing insurance without the need for medical exams.

Billy Ray said, “I’m honored to be associated with such a great and reputable company like FastLife. Helping people help themselves and their families . . . that’s cool.”

The TV spots are expected to air nationally on a variety of networks such as ESPN, CNBC and other national platforms.