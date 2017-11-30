If You’re Flying American Airlines for Christmas, You May have a Problem

This could be interesting. Apparently American had a glitch in their scheduling software where EVERY pilot who asked for vacation time around the holidays got it. And they just realized that means they’ve got more than 15,000 FLIGHTS scheduled that don’t have anyone to fly them. Most likely some solution will be worked out, but it won’t be easy. American could offer the pilots more money to work those flights but they’ll have to work with the union to come up with an agreeable dollar figure. Read more from Bloomberg News.