Did you get divorced yesterday? No? Well, then, you’re probably good at least through Valentine’s Day.

Apparently, January 8th is one of the biggest days of the year for divorces.

The reason is simple: You made it through the holidays together, but they were awful, and now it’s cold outside, you’re staring at a pile of debt, and you realize it’s time to make a drastic change.

The number one reason for divorces on January 8th is money problems. Number two is intimacy or sex problems.