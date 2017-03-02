Your Kids Use Snapchat, So Will You Buy Any Shares?

The parent of Snapchat begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange this morning. Snap raised three-point-four billion dollars in its initial public offering. It priced shares at 17-dollars each, valuing the firm at just under 24-billion dollars. It’s the richest valuation of a U.S. tech IPO since Facebook in 2012. The owner of the popular messaging app had anticipated a valuation of about 20-billion dollars. It will trade under the symbol SNAP.

