You would think most injuries that happen while trying to take a selfie resulted from falling right?

We found this a bit shocking. A Turkish statistician has tallied up selfie-related incidents reported in the media from December 2013 to January 2017. You would think most injuries that happen while trying to take a selfie resulted from falling, but the leading cause of death was drowning. In more unusual cases of death, a Russian man died after posing with a grenade that went off, and in 2016 a tourist in China was dragged underwater by a walrus while he was snapping a selfie with it. Here is a list of 132 selfie-related deaths published in media, December 2013 to January 2017:

– Drowning – 57

– Falling – 27

– Crushed by train – 18

– Gunshot – 8

– Electrocution – 7

– Truck collision – 6

– Animal – 4

– Explosion – 3

– Motorcycle collision – 1

– Hot water burns – 1