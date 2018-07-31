We found this a bit shocking. A Turkish statistician has tallied up selfie-related incidents reported in the media from December 2013 to January 2017. You would think most injuries that happen while trying to take a selfie resulted from falling, but the leading cause of death was drowning. In more unusual cases of death, a Russian man died after posing with a grenade that went off, and in 2016 a tourist in China was dragged underwater by a walrus while he was snapping a selfie with it. Here is a list of 132 selfie-related deaths published in media, December 2013 to January 2017:
– Drowning – 57
– Falling – 27
– Crushed by train – 18
– Gunshot – 8
– Electrocution – 7
– Truck collision – 6
– Animal – 4
– Explosion – 3
– Motorcycle collision – 1
– Hot water burns – 1
You would think most injuries that happen while trying to take a selfie resulted from falling right?
We found this a bit shocking. A Turkish statistician has tallied up selfie-related incidents reported in the media from December 2013 to January 2017. You would think most injuries that happen while trying to take a selfie resulted from falling, but the leading cause of death was drowning. In more unusual cases of death, a Russian man died after posing with a grenade that went off, and in 2016 a tourist in China was dragged underwater by a walrus while he was snapping a selfie with it. Here is a list of 132 selfie-related deaths published in media, December 2013 to January 2017: