REO Speedwagon will perform for one night at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on January 13th. The band formed loosely in the late 60’s at college in Champaign, IL. REO was named afer the precursor to the light truck. The band quickly road to fame with platinum albums such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out” and “Keep on Loving You.” REO Speedway has 22 million albums sold in the U.S. and 40 million around the globe, with a string of gold and platinum records and international hit singles. This presale is available now through Thursday 9/14 10pm through Ticketmaster online. You must use the password ROCKS to access this presale.

The post You Need A Password for Presale Tickets on Sale Now for REO Speedwagon appeared first on 1340 WJOL.