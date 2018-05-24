You Have 432 moments of pure happiness
By Todd Boss
|
May 24, 2018 @ 2:12 PM

Finding time to relax is very stressful! So how can you do it and enjoy yourself?  Well the Sun wanted to know just that so they surveyed people to name the situations where the’re most likely to feel happy and relaxed and what they found is that the average person has 432 moments of pure joy a year, or about eight a week and this is how they achieved it.

1.  Hanging out on the couch or in bed with your significant other.  It was the most common answer people gave.

2.  Being on vacation, or on your way to your destination.

3.  On a date, but only if you’re already in a relationship.  First dates are too stressful.

4.  At a friend’s barbecue, picnic, or house party.

5.  When you’re outside walking your dog.

6.  Meeting friends out for drinks, or watching sports at a bar.

7.  A movie night with your kids.

8.  When you’re out shopping with a friend.

9.  Playing video games.

10.  Singing along to the radio.

You can see the whole story at (The Sun)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chris Janson’s Official Music Video for Drunk Girl Best Restaurant Deals for Your Money White Sox Catcher to be suspended 80 games for PED use A Twisted Funny Way to Re-Live the Royal Wedding Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant — Expecting Twins McDonalds Quarter Pounder Lawsuit Alleges Customers Charged For Unwanted Cheese
Comments