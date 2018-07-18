You Can Own a Piece of One Baseball’s Greatest Movies and It’s Free!
If you find yourself using the expressions “The colossus of clout” and “You’re killing me Smalls,” then this might be the perfect gift for you.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the cinematic masterpiece that is The Sandlot, Fox is giving away dirt. But not just any dirt. The dirt from the actual field where the movie was filmed.
And the price tag can’t be beat: it’s free. Just head to The Sandlot merchandise website and buy something, anything.
They’ll throw in a limited edition capsule filled with dirt from Salt Lake City, Utah, which doubled as the San Fernando Valley where the movie took place.

