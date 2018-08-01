You Can Eat Like A Redneck…Or Like John Rich of Big & Rich

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera BBQ Pork Jerky will be sold in close to 1,725 Tractor Supply Company stores in over 48 states and 1,450 cities. John said, “I couldn’t ask for a more ideal store to carry Redneck Riviera Jerky than TSC. Chances are when driving to your destination you’ll pass by a Tractor Supply that you can pull in to and grab some of the best jerky around for your car-ride. They have a home-town general store feel which makes it a perfect home for Redneck Riviera Jerky — and they’re everywhere! And, I’m proud to say we’ll contribute a portion of sales to my charity of choice Folds of Honor.” For a complete listing or to find a store near you that sells Redneck Riviera BBQ Pork Jerky, please visit redneckriviera.com/food and enter your zip code. The two closest locations are:

