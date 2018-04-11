You Can Buy Bottles of Wine @ Wrigley Field and Images from Opening Day

While the game could’ve turned out better for Cubs fans (they lost to the Pirates 8-5) the improvements and buzz around Wrigley Field for the Home Opener was tremendous! A new hotel across the street from the main entrance, new food and drink options are now in play. One of them is the fact you can now order an entire bottle of wine!

Here’s a look at the new Zachary Hotel from the Upper Deck at Wrigley Field

Wrigley was buzzing during the National Anthem and looking beautiful!

There were a bunch of new food items, but we did not try one. I did look for the Aloha Chicken Sandwich but couldn’t find it at 3 of the food stands we visited. Here are some of the new food items now being served:

Aloha Chicken Sandwich : Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet chili glaze, Asian slaw and sautéed pineapple on toasted Hawaiian bread.

Chick-Ago Sandwich: Pickle-brined breaded chicken thighs topped with tempura sport peppers, vine ripe tomatoes and dill aioli served on an onion roll and sprinkled with celery salt.

Polk Street Breaded Pork Shoulder: House-smoked and breaded pork shoulder topped with house-made pickles and creamy Dijon served on a toasted telera roll.

Cheesy Beef Sandwich: Shaved beef mixed with creamy white cheddar cheese and topped with grilled shishito peppers, served on a toasted New England bun.

Chicken Tinga Tacos: Spicy shredded chicken topped with tangy Wrigley slaw, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco.

Beef Barbacoa Tacos: Tender braised beef topped with watermelon salsa, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco.

Aged Cheddar Burger: Seasoned beef patty topped with aged cheddar, house-made tomato aioli, arugula and house-made pickles.

Loaded Footlong Hot Dog: A footlong Vienna Beef dog topped with house-made dill aioli, diced sport peppers and crushed kettle chips debuts alongside the classic chili and cheese topped offering.

Loaded Fries: Garlic and parmesan or buffalo and blue cheese topped fries.

Roasted Cauliflower Sandwich: Roasted cauliflower topped with roasted red pepper pesto, garlicky garbanzo bean spread and baby spinach.

Sister Jean from the Loyola Ramblers was part of the pre-game festivities