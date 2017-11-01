If You Are a WWE Fan This is a Must!

If you are a WWE fan or just a fan of wrestling in general, this is a roadtrip you should seriously think about. The WWE will host a 25th anniversary special of Monday Night Raw in January. Returning for the special will be legends including The Undertaker, Kevin Nash, and Shawn Michaels. Superstars from RAW and Smackdown will join the legends. Fans can attend the event at both the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York, where the first RAW took place. The event will take place on January 22. Tickets, which include VIP packages and meet-and-greets with WWE legends, will be available beginning Friday here through Ticketmaster.