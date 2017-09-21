Wrigley North will be Rockin!

The Cubs & Milwaukee Brewers have played some pretty spirited games over the years, but never has a series meant so much. Tonight the Cubs and Brewers meet with the Cubs leading the NL Central over the Brewers by 3 1/2 games. The series is in Milwaukee which Cub fans have nicknamed “Wrigley North”. For the Brewers it’s simple, you pretty much need a sweep or no less 3 of 4 to stay alive. The Cubs & Brewer each have 10 games left including tonight’s game. (4 against the Brewers, 3 against the Cardinals, and 3 against the Reds) The Brewers have 10 games left (4 with the Cubs, 3 with the Cardinals, and 3 with the Reds). The Cubs could pretty much put the dagger in the Brewcrew with a sweep.

One things for sure, Miller Park will be Rockin’ the next few nights!