Wrigley North will be Rockin!
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 21, 2017 @ 7:03 AM

The Cubs & Milwaukee Brewers have played some pretty spirited games over the years, but never has a series meant so much. Tonight the Cubs and Brewers meet with the Cubs leading the NL Central over the Brewers by 3 1/2 games. The series is in Milwaukee which Cub fans have nicknamed “Wrigley North”. For the Brewers it’s simple, you pretty much need a sweep or no less 3 of 4 to stay alive. The Cubs & Brewer each have 10 games left including tonight’s game. (4 against the Brewers, 3 against the Cardinals, and 3 against the Reds) The Brewers have 10 games left (4 with the Cubs, 3 with the Cardinals, and 3 with the Reds).  The Cubs could pretty much put the dagger in the Brewcrew with a sweep.

One things for sure, Miller Park will be Rockin’ the next few nights!

 

Related Content

Floating Fire Ant Colonies
“Better than winning the World Series”
Parrot sends woman to jail!
Put Down the Pasta!
Scary Clowns
A “Head Case”!
Comments