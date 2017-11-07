Wow, Talk about Karma!

You can’t even make this stuff up! Karma certainly got this guy. A 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the (lower region) after allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood. Terrion Pouncy allegedly held up Maxwell Street Express at gunpoint on Tuesday (November 2nd) and demanded stand employees hand over cash. After getting the money, Pouncy went to tuck his gun into his waistband, and accidentally shot himself in the groin. He attempted to flee, collapsed, and was arrested. He faces two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm. Read the whole story from People here.