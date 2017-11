Indulgent grandparents may be having an adverse impact on their grandchildren’s health.

The study from the University of Glasgow suggests grandparents are often inclined to treat and overfeed children. In terms of both diet and weight, the report concluded that grandparents’ behavior had an adverse effect — they are inclined to feed grandchildren high-sugar or high-fat foods.

The study revealed that parents felt unable to interfere because they were reliant on grandparents helping them out.