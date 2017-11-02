Wounded Marine Gets Free Home

We love stories like this! Marine Lance Corporal James Poggi was injured in 2012 and has had problems holding jobs since his injury. Operation Finally Home donated the home, along with Homes by Design and the Home Builders Association of Southwest Illinois. Poggi’s home is being built now and should be ready by next summer. He had no idea what was happening when they told him what was going to happen. The Illinois Patriot Guard helped make the presentation, his reaction will make you cry. Here it is from WGN-TV.