Would You Visit an Anger Room?

If you have some pinned up emotions that you need to get rid of, there’s a room for that.

The House of Purge is a new business where you can smash, and destroy items to let loose your frustrations. You can bring your own stuff to smash if you like. You can even choose the weapon you’d like to use to smash things!

Some people like to go out and work out,” owner Vantroy Greene said. “Some people like to go to church, or you know, meditate and walk and run, but some people like to break things.”

Green hopes that if you’re looking to left off a little steam, you’ll stop by House of Purge and not take it out on someone else. Here’s the complete story from WCNC.