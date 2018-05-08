Would You Pay Money to Sit in a Theater and Watch the Royal Wedding?

BATH, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation attend the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath Sports Training Village on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 will take place from 20-27th October and will see over 500 competitors from 18 nations compete in 11 adaptive sports. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The wedding of PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE is going to be shown in 200 theaters around the country on Saturday, May 19th at 10:00 A.M. wherever you are.

The wedding starts at noon London time, which is five hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.

There have been rumors that the SPICE GIRLS will perform, but all we know for sure is that they’re invited. Performance or not, VICTORIA BECKHAM will probably be there with her husband DAVID.

To find the nearest theater running this chaos, hit up FathomEvents.com.