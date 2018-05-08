Would You Pay Money to Sit in a Theater and Watch the Royal Wedding?

The wedding of PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE is going to be shown in 200 theaters around the country on Saturday, May 19th at 10:00 A.M. wherever you are.
The wedding starts at noon London time, which is five hours ahead of the Eastern time zone in the U.S.
There have been rumors that the SPICE GIRLS will perform, but all we know for sure is that they’re invited. Performance or not, VICTORIA BECKHAM will probably be there with her husband DAVID.
To find the nearest theater running this chaos, hit up FathomEvents.com.