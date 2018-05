Well it turns out that when dating someone, you don’t have to impress their parents or friends, or any humans for that matter. Turns out its the DOG you have to impress and like. 86% of people have said they would dump someone if they didn’t like their dog. People also like their dog to set them up, meaning they’ve used their dog to get the attention of someone they’re interested in.

