Worst Christmas Presents You Can Get
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 6:15 AM
Untidy torn gift made from red textured craft paper with white or silver ribbon

If you haven’t finished Christmas Shopping yet, here are some things you probably want to avoid buying. According to a new survey from SWNS Digital, bad gifts are most likely to come from your IN-LAWS. Your co-workers are a close second. Overall, people said their significant other gives the BEST gifts, followed by their kids.

Here are the ten WORST Christmas presents people said you can get . . .

1. Ugly clothing.

2. A toiletry kit.

3. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath.

4. Socks.

5. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them.

6. A movie you’ve already seen.

