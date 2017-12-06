Worst Christmas Presents You Can Get

If you haven’t finished Christmas Shopping yet, here are some things you probably want to avoid buying. According to a new survey from SWNS Digital, bad gifts are most likely to come from your IN-LAWS. Your co-workers are a close second. Overall, people said their significant other gives the BEST gifts, followed by their kids.

Here are the ten WORST Christmas presents people said you can get . . .

1. Ugly clothing.

2. A toiletry kit.

3. Bath salts or a bottle of bubble bath.

4. Socks.

5. T-shirts with funny, clever, or inspirational sayings on them.

6. A movie you’ve already seen.

