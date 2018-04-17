If you’re trying to lose weight take a second look at what your’re eating for breakfast! EatThis.com has come up with a list of the Worst Breakfast Foods If You’re Trying to Lose Weight. Some of these seem obvious but at least half not so much.

Instant Oatmeal: Regular Oatmeal is OK, but the instant oatmeal packets are often loaded with sugar and salt plus are more processed taking away the fiber benefit

Waffles with Syrup: It’s basically sugar on sugar with almost no fiber. The fat in the butter actually slows down the absorption of sugar in your body.

Glass of Orange Juice: It’s basically straight sugar. And most brands are processed at a really high temperature, which kills a lot of the nutrients.

Bagel with Cream Cheese: The cream cheese is loaded with saturated fat, and one regular bagel is like eating four pieces of bread.

Pop Tarts: Yes they’re quick, but they are also loaded with sugar

Flavored yogurt. Plain yogurt with some fruit in it is a good choice. But just like instant oatmeal, other kinds of yogurt tend to have a lot of added sugar.

