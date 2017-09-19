World’s Oldest Roadie Passes Away @ 92

After more than half a century of serving as a trusted roadie for some of country’s most iconic artists, Ben “Lovey” Dorcy has died. The well-known behind-the-scenes figure, known as the “World’s Oldest Roadie,” passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the age of 92. Dorcy served in the military before making his foray into the world of music. In 1950, Dorcy got his start as a roadie for country singer Hank Thompson; from there, he went on to serve as John Wayne’s personal valet and toured with Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and dozens of other major artists. Dorcy especially formed a special bond with fellow Texan Willie Nelson, with whom he worked up until a few months before his death. Dorcy was on hand at Nelson’s annual Fourth of July picnic earlier this year. Dorcy was also the first person inducted into Nashville’s Roadie Hall of Fame back in 2009. Willie Nelson mourned the loss of his longtime friend in a post to his official Facebook page: “Ben ‘Lovey’ Dorcy was our friend and part of the Willie Nelson Family. Thank you, Ben, for years of hard work and sound advice. We love you.” His complete story is below from Taste of Country

