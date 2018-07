If you are eating I beg you to stop before you read this.

Shridhar Chillal has, well, had the longest fingernails in the world before they were retired recently and placed in Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum.

Chillal spent 66 years letting his nails grow and they were sawed off (no seriously, they used a saw) at 77.8 inches!

If you want to see the record setting scratchers click HERE.