Hey Cubs fans tonight is a unique chance to take your picture with the 2016 World Series Trophy. The trophy will be at the Joliet Park District’s Inwood Athletic Club tonight (Monday 10/2) from 6pm-7:30pm.

*The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated if time permits.

Read more here http://jolietpark.org/news/cubs-2017