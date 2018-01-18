WORKING MORE THAN 39 HOURS A WEEK IS BAD FOR YOU

Finding the perfect balance between work and free time can be very challenging, but a recent study suggests we should really try harder. Australian National University researchers reviewed statistics from about 8,000 Australian adults, and found ideally people should work 39 hours a week so that they may have time to do household labor and have time for important self-care. Lead researcher Dr. Huong Dinh cited 34 hours of paid labor per week as the healthy work limit for women, since they’re often tasked with managing more of the household chores once they’re off the regular work clock. Dinh added, “Long work hours erode a person’s mental and physical health, because it leaves less time to eat well and look after themselves properly.” (More from HelloGiggles)