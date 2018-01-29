Was “The Wonder Years” Canceled Because of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Fred Savage?

When “The Wonder Years” wrapped its sixth season in 1993, nobody knew for sure if it would be back for a seventh. So the season finale was crafted to also work as a SERIES finale, just in case.

And that’s what it ended up being. And now, one of the stars of the show claims it ended because of a sexual harassment lawsuit against FRED SAVAGE and JASON HERVEY . . . who were around 16 and 20 years old at the time.

A woman who worked in wardrobe filed a lawsuit in ’93, saying the guys verbally and physically harassed her and other women daily. ABC ended up paying her to go away.

ALLEY MILLS played Fred and Jason’s mom on the show, and she says that was the REASON the show didn’t go on . . . even though the lawsuit was completely bogus and ridiculous.

