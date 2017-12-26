WOMEN’S WEIGHT DROPS AS INCOME INCREASES, BUT NOT MEN’S

More money means a smaller waistline for American women, but not for men. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at data from 2014 to determine “obesity prevalence was lower in the highest income group among women, but this was not the case among men.” They specifically found that about 31 percent of people in the highest income brackets ($83,000 and above for a family of four in 2014) were obese. That’s compared to about a 40 percent obesity rate for people with family incomes below that level. This study did not look at reasons behind the trend. (The complete story from UPI is here)