WOMEN WHO WAKE UP EARLIER LESS LIKELY TO BE DEPRESSED

Waking up earlier could help prevent depression in women. According to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, the study found that women who woke up earlier were less likely to develop depression than those who stayed up and woke up later. More than 32,470 female nurses were each asked to report if they were a morning person, evening person or neither. Researchers found that after four years, 2,581 had developed depression, defined in the study by a clinical diagnosis or antidepressant use. Meanwhile, those who reported waking up early were between 12 percent and 27 percent less likely to develop depression in comparison to those who reported being neither a morning or an evening person. Here's the complete story from USA TODAY