WOMEN WHO WEAR THESE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WILL PROBABLY CHEAT ON YOU

According to a survey of 9,300 ladies who cheat, by affair dating website Victoria Milan, 66 percent of women said they were more inclined to stray on October 31. The women said they counted Halloween as a “free night”, and they would be most likely to stray with any man who was in the right place at the right time. The most popular costumes among those women who said they might be tempted to cheat were:

– Sexy Nurse

– Sexy Catwoman

– Sexy Zombies, mummies and monsters

– Sexy Vampire

– Sexy Air Hostess

– Sexy Playboy Bunny

– Sexy Policewoman