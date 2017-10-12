WOMEN SEEM YOUNGER WHEN THEIR EYES, LIPS, AND EYEBROWS STAND OUT

Your face tells the world a bunch of things about you, including your age. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology found facial contrast plays a large role in how we perceive a woman’s age. Researchers studied images of women of different ethnicities ages 20 to 80 using special computer software. They found across all ethnicities, facial contrast decreased around the mouth and eyebrows with age. Researcher Aurelie Porcheron says the results suggest, “[…] that people could actively modify how old they look, by altering how much their facial features stand out, for example by darkening or coloring their features.”

