Woman Startled By Snake In Her Car’s Air Vent

A driver in Virginia found out exactly why her phone wasn’t charging when she tried to plug it in. That’s because a garden snake slithered out of the car’s air vents and wrapped around her charging cable.

Lora Goff, who remained much calmer than I would have, was able to pull the car over and snap some pics while waiting for the police to help out.

Of course by the time animal control experts arrived, the two and a half foot snake had found itself back into the dashboard from underneath, leaving Goff no choice but to continue driving, which she called “nerve-racking.”

Eventually Goff was able to catch it with the help of a glue trap under the seats.

Here are pictures of the snake and the car from Fox News