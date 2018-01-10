A Woman Returned Her Christmas Tree to Costco on January 4th . . . and Got a Refund

This story amazes Carol McGowan because she bought something on Walmart.com and still can’t get a refund after she was sent the wrong item and was told it was thru a third party seller and Walmart couldn’t do anything about it back in early December. Then, you hear this…. A guy posted a picture on Facebook on Friday from the returns and exchanges line at his Costco in Los Angeles. The woman in front of him had dragged in her HUGE Christmas tree, to try to return it.

On January 4th.

Her reason was, quote, “because it’s dead.”

And . . . Costco actually GAVE her the refund. The guy says the staff shamed her a little bit, and didn’t want to give it to her, but she stood her ground, and eventually they gave in.

Sorry Carol, it’s true and here’s the complete story from Bored Panda